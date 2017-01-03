New SC laws go into effect on New Yeara s Day
Seven new laws passed by S.C. legislators last spring go into effect with the start of the new year. A look at how they will affect life in the Palmetto State: S.C. lawmakers passed a law meant to protect poor families who lack written property deeds from real estate speculators looking to buy up their land on the cheap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC