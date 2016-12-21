Deal closed for Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce building 2nd floor
SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate, LLC and the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce announce the recent purchase/sale of the 2nd Floor of the Chamber of Commerce Building located at 116 East Main Street in downtown Rock Hill. The building will be home to SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate, LLC which was started in 1999 by Mark Mayfield, CCIM, SEC, CPM and Randy Graham.
