Gillette histories

Tuesday Jun 27

Ralph Hackney was in town Tuesday and went to Newcastle on the 42. While in town, we were talking with him about farming and after cross-questioning him, found out that he was the fellow who started it. He says that he and a neighbor bought a harrow and a few other tools, and the first crop he put in with the harrow was a patch of oats, and when the oats were up about shoulder high with great long heads on, Frank Mondell came out and saw them and pulled up a bundle and took it back to Washington and between Mondell, Frank Burdick and the late Clem Denver, this country was blown to the skies as a farming country.

