Gillette histories
Ralph Hackney was in town Tuesday and went to Newcastle on the 42. While in town, we were talking with him about farming and after cross-questioning him, found out that he was the fellow who started it. He says that he and a neighbor bought a harrow and a few other tools, and the first crop he put in with the harrow was a patch of oats, and when the oats were up about shoulder high with great long heads on, Frank Mondell came out and saw them and pulled up a bundle and took it back to Washington and between Mondell, Frank Burdick and the late Clem Denver, this country was blown to the skies as a farming country.
