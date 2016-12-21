Survey shows therapists refer to hosp...

Survey shows therapists refer to hospital at 40 percent rate

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A recent study of referrals from Campbell County Health's Powder River Orthopedics Spine for rehabilitation therapists shows 40 percent were referred to services aligned with the hospital. Campbell County Health CEO Andy Fitzgerald has released the findings of an audit of PROS referrals to patients after a charge of conflict of interest was made by two physical therapists in town and another trustee.

Chicago, IL

