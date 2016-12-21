Despite 6 inches of snow in November, drought continues in area
That's the analysis of the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, in an update issued Thursday by Melissa Smith, a hydrologist for the agency. "Some of these areas have experienced these conditions since May," Smith wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weston County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Railroad alleges secret e-mails from Minn. oppo... (Apr '08)
|Apr '08
|Bike Bubba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weston County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC