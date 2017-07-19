Suspected drunk driver kills teen
County Sheriff's Department says a nineteen year old driver was blindsided after stopping at a stop sign near the corner of Beemis Kenny Hill lives at the intersection of Beemis and Moon, the site of a deadly accident that occurred earlier this afternoon, where a nineteen year old man from Saline was killed. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to be defensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC