Residents say gas pipeline near Silver Lake will put lives in danger

"All the trees were being cut down ringing our lake," said the Dexter Township resident, who lives along the east side of Silver Lake, a scenic body of water 12 miles northwest of Ann Arbor. The lake is a popular summertime destination for many people visiting the Pinckney State Recreation Area's beach, as well as the Ann Arbor YMCA's Camp Birkett, a lakeside summer camp for children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.