19-year-old killed by suspected drunken driver near Saline

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: MLive.com

Authorities were called about 2:15 p.m. Sunday to the crash at Bemis and Moon roads in the York Township area, east of Saline and south of Ann Arbor. Police believe the Saline man, who had properly stopped at a stop sign before continuing, was broadsided by another driver who ran a stop sign at the intersection, said Derrick Jackson of the Washtenaw County Sherriff's Office.

