Washtenaw Commissioners Vote To Oppose New Pipeline Route
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has joined in the fight against a natural gas pipeline under construction that crosses into Livingston County. By a 7-0 vote Wednesday night the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution reiterating opposition to construction of the ET Rover natural gas pipeline, in particular a newly revealed rerouting which would place the 42-inch high-pressure natural gas pipeline extremely close to Silver Lake in Dexter Township and underneath all three access drives to a YMCA camp that has officials worried they would be cut off in case of an emergency along with approximately 90 residences, the Pinckney Recreation Area, Crooked Lake Campground, and the Post 46 Hunting and Fishing Club.
