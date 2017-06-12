Truck driver to serve as many days in jail as crash victim was in intensive care
Judge Darlene O'Brien sentenced a former truck driver to spend as many days in jail as the woman he hit with his semi-trailer spent in the intensive care unit of a hospital after the crash. Ian Idris Agree, of Flint, was sentenced to spend 36 days in jail, the same amount of time 61-year-old Susan Goff, of Monroe, spent recovering in the ICU after he struck her Prius with a Freightliner in October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC