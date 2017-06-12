Truck driver to serve as many days in...

Truck driver to serve as many days in jail as crash victim was in intensive care

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: MLive.com

Judge Darlene O'Brien sentenced a former truck driver to spend as many days in jail as the woman he hit with his semi-trailer spent in the intensive care unit of a hospital after the crash. Ian Idris Agree, of Flint, was sentenced to spend 36 days in jail, the same amount of time 61-year-old Susan Goff, of Monroe, spent recovering in the ICU after he struck her Prius with a Freightliner in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC