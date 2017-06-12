Truck driver to serve as many days in jail as crash victim was in intensive care

Judge Darlene O'Brien sentenced a former truck driver to spend as many days in jail as the woman he hit with his semi-trailer spent in the intensive care unit of a hospital after the crash. Ian Idris Agree, of Flint, was sentenced to spend 36 days in jail, the same amount of time 61-year-old Susan Goff, of Monroe, spent recovering in the ICU after he struck her Prius with a Freightliner in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.