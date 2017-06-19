Miss Michigan 2017 is Heather Kendric...

Miss Michigan 2017 is Heather Kendrick of Marysville

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: MLive.com

Miss Washtenaw County Heather Kendrick was crowned the winner of the 2017 competition inside the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon on Saturday, June 17. After more than two days of rigorous competition, interviews and pressure, judges Megan Beals Hopkins, George Yanoshik Jr., Jordan Carson, Kevin C. Foley and Debi D'Iorio deemed Kendrick the most outstanding competitor of the 34 who entered the pageant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC