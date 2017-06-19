Miss Michigan 2017 is Heather Kendrick of Marysville

Miss Washtenaw County Heather Kendrick was crowned the winner of the 2017 competition inside the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon on Saturday, June 17. After more than two days of rigorous competition, interviews and pressure, judges Megan Beals Hopkins, George Yanoshik Jr., Jordan Carson, Kevin C. Foley and Debi D'Iorio deemed Kendrick the most outstanding competitor of the 34 who entered the pageant.

