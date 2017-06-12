Man guilty of trying to murder estran...

Man guilty of trying to murder estranged wife with Cadillac at Taco Bell

Friday Jun 9 Read more: MLive.com

A 60-year-old man was found guilty Thursday, June 9 of using a vehicle to hit his estranged wife in an effort to kill her, records show. A jury convicted Gary Mitchell of assault with intent to murder after a trial that started Monday, June 5 in the Washtenaw County Trial Court.

