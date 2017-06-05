Brighton Twp. Clerk Elected To Michigan Townships Association Board
Township officials from Livingston and neighboring counties will be represented by a local clerk that recently joined the Board of Directors for the Michigan Townships Association. Ann Bollin, who was first appointed as clerk in Brighton Township in 2003, was introduced to her new role as District 25's Director at the MTA's annual conference in April.
