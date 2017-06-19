'Bad Romance' violin, Tahitian dance ...

'Bad Romance' violin, Tahitian dance wow crowd at Miss Michigan 2017

Saturday Jun 17

The second night of competition at the 2017 Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant was highlighted by talented contestants showing off a wide range of skills. From sign language to a humorous monologue to a violin solo, the talent during the second evening of preliminaries was overwhelming.

Chicago, IL

