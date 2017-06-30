Amazon's new Michigan fulfillment cen...

Amazon's new Michigan fulfillment center 'like landing an automotive assembly plant'

Read more: MLive.com

Michigan tax dollars will fund $18.5 million of the investment to bring Amazon's new distribution warehouse to Romulus. The company estimates the move is valued at $140 million, a pricetag that officials in Wayne County say could finally generate more development in the I-94/I-275 corridor with the "transformational" deal.

Chicago, IL

