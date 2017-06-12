5 things to know about Ann Arbor's bo...

5 things to know about Ann Arbor's booming housing market

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: MLive.com

While that growth is positive, some city and state officials worry Washtenaw County's competitive housing market could leave working class families and millennials priced out of the area. Scroll down for five key things to know about what's making Washtenaw County's housing market so hot and what strategies could ensure housing is still available at a variety of price points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC