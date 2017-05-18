Zingerman's seeking bacon lovers for ...

Zingerman's seeking bacon lovers for a special event - Camp Bacon

Friday May 12

Ann Arbor-based Zingerman's is hosting its eighth annual event that includes baking lessons, a film festival and guest speakers like chefs and food historians who are experts on all things bacon. Camp Bacon starts Wednesday, May 31, and has its last squeal Sunday, June 4. Some events are open to the public, like the Camp Bacon Street Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the Sunday Artisan Market in Kerrytown, 315 Detroit St. The street fair will include vendors with bacon-related products.

Chicago, IL

