Woman Dies From Injuries In April Crash On US-23
A woman has passed away from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash last month. 25-year-old Sara Miller was hospitalized at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor following the April 23rd crash in which she sustained critical injuries.
