Washtenaw County plans to financially assist undocumented immigrants

As an act of resistance to President Donald Trump's agenda and in solidarity with the county's immigrant community, the County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 at its Ways and Means Committee meeting Wednesday night, May 3, to give initial approval to new immigration policies. Commissioners approved a package of three resolutions that now await final approval at the next full board meeting on May 17. One resolution asserts the county's support for the immigrant community, another affirms the county as "a welcoming community that respects the innate dignity of all people," and the final resolution adopts a policy governing the solicitation of immigration status by Washtenaw County public servants.

