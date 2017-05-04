Washtenaw County plans to financially assist undocumented immigrants
As an act of resistance to President Donald Trump's agenda and in solidarity with the county's immigrant community, the County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 at its Ways and Means Committee meeting Wednesday night, May 3, to give initial approval to new immigration policies. Commissioners approved a package of three resolutions that now await final approval at the next full board meeting on May 17. One resolution asserts the county's support for the immigrant community, another affirms the county as "a welcoming community that respects the innate dignity of all people," and the final resolution adopts a policy governing the solicitation of immigration status by Washtenaw County public servants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC