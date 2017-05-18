Washtenaw commissioners approve measures to help immigrants
A southeastern Michigan county has given final approval to three resolutions to help legal immigrants and those living in the country illegally feel welcome. The Ann Arbor News reports the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Wednesday night to approve the measures that lay out new county policies on immigration and dedicate $145,000 to help immigrants, including those targeted for deportation by the federal government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC