Upcoming Ramp & Lane Closures On US-23

Thursday May 4 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Work on US-23 at M-36 and Barker Road will likely cause travel delays for motorists. The northbound and southbound US-23 entrance ramps from M-36 will be closed this weekend, starting at 9pm Friday until 5am Monday.

