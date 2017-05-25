Ugandan to be extradited to US over r...

Ugandan to be extradited to US over rape case

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The police are holding a Ugandan national in connection with the rape of an elderly woman in a care home in Washtenaw County, Michigan in USA, in 2012. Dan Tumusiime, 40, was arrested in Seeta, Mukono District, on Wednesday after he was put on the Interpol Red Notice on the request of the US authorities.

