Top Toyota officials talk fuel emissions, border tax in Ann Arbor visit

Tuesday May 9

Some of Toyota's top officials in North America discussed issues ranging from presidential policy changes to a slowdown in new vehicle sales during a recent roundtable at Toyota's new research and development site near Ann Arbor. The officials included Jim Lentz, chief executive officer of Toyota North America.

