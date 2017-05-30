Three charged in assault of University of Michigan student near campus

Alexandra Marie-Fox Tincher, Troy Silas and Jabarrow D. Bentley were charged in Washtenaw County 15th District Court related to the incident reported in the early morning hours of May 17 on South University Avenue at East University Avenue. Tincher was arraigned Friday, May 19, on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony, and assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

