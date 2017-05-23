Testimony expected in case against fo...

Testimony expected in case against former Michigan prison guard

Friday May 19 Read more: MLive.com

Testimony is expected next week in the case of a former Michigan Department of Corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate. Dianna Callahan, 48, of Flint, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty in the November 2015 suicide death of prisoner Janika Edmond.

