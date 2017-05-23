Police investigate 'suspicious' death of Canton man found in vehicle
The death of a man found in a vehicle near the Cherry Hill Nature Preserve on Monday is being investigated as suspicious. A 43-year-old Canton Township man was found dead by police about 2:15 p.m. Monday, May 22 after a passerby noticed a man slumped in his vehicle on the road near the preserve at 6375 Cherry Hill Road, said Derrick Jackson of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.
