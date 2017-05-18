Guest Worker Accused Of Raping Michig...

Guest Worker Accused Of Raping Michigan Woman Skips Town

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Daily Caller

A 30-year-old dual citizen of Canada and Bangladesh failed to show up for a Thursday court hearing in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was scheduled to face charges of raping a University of Michigan student. Shams Tabriz, who was free on bond, was absent for a probable cause hearing before District Judge Richard Conlin, court officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC