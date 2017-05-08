Grocery store rat poison suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity
Despite being found competent to stand trial , a 30-year-old man accused of spraying rat poison on food at multiple grocery stores last year has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Kyle Bessemer appeared in the Washtenaw County Trial Court on Wednesday, May 3 before Judge Archie Brown, who ordered him committed to the mental health system.
