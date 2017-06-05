Grillin' for Food Gatherers: A Picnic with a Purpose

Around 2,000 guests will gather from 3-8 p.m. on June 11 for a community picnic at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road in Ann Arbor. In its 28th year, Grillin' is an event for all ages featuring live music, food from more than 50 local restaurants, beer and wine, a silent auction and activities for kids.

