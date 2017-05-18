Got old pills? These drop-off locations in Michigan will take them
A popular event aimed at getting people to dispose of expired or unneeded medicines is expanding to new locations throughout Michigan this weekend in an effort to combat the opioid painkiller epidemic. The medicine drop-off events take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at five locations throughout the state, where Michiganders can bring in old, expired or just unneeded medicines.
