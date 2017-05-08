Clarkston High School Students Win Top Prize in Teen Safe Driving...
Oakland County's Clarkston High School finished first statewide in the Strive for a Safer Drive distracted driving campaign contest. The first place selection recognizes the outstanding efforts of Clarkston High School students in educating their classmates about safe teen driving.
