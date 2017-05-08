Chelsea mother accused of sex with 14...

Chelsea mother accused of sex with 14-year-old appears in court

A 38-year-old Lima Township mother accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy had her case adjourned for two weeks when she appeared in the Washtenaw County Trial Court Monday, May 8. Monday was her first appearance in circuit court. Her case was bound over to the higher court on 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct when she waived her preliminary examination in district court March 30. "There are some issues that we are attempting to resolve," he said.

