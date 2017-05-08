Chelsea mother accused of sex with 14-year-old appears in court
A 38-year-old Lima Township mother accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy had her case adjourned for two weeks when she appeared in the Washtenaw County Trial Court Monday, May 8. Monday was her first appearance in circuit court. Her case was bound over to the higher court on 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct when she waived her preliminary examination in district court March 30. "There are some issues that we are attempting to resolve," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC