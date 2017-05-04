Another Detroit police officer shot, adding to nationwide trend
The officer was responding to a domestic violence call on the city's west side when the suspect began opening fire. The suspect is believed to be unrelated to that call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC