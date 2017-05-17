Ann Arbor residents suing city lose case in Michigan Court of Appeals
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the city of Ann Arbor in two cases challenging a controversial city program. The court this week affirmed two rulings by Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Tim Connors, dismissing two separate lawsuits brought by Ann Arbor residents challenging the legality of the city's footing drain disconnection program.
