Ypsilanti man gets year in jail for running over 3-year-old

A judge has sentenced a man to a year in jail for fatally striking a 3-year-old girl with his van last July Fourth in Washtenaw County's Ypsilanti Township. Sutton said he would take back that day if he could and that there was no way he could've seen Mia Lamb run into the road from in between vehicles.

