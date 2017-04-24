US-12 (Michigan Avenue) project in Yp...

US-12 (Michigan Avenue) project in Ypsilanti Township scheduled to begin in early May

MDOT will resurface approximately 2 miles of US-12 and 1 mile of Wiard Road near the American Center for Mobility at the historic Willow Run factory. April 24, 2017 -- The conversion of US-12 and Wiard Road from boulevards to undivided roads in Wayne and Washtenaw counties is expected to begin in early May 1, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation .

