See the companies that won awards at Ann Arbor SPARK's annual meeting

More than 300 people met on the campus of Eastern Michigan University to join Ann Arbor SPARK in celebrating the achievements of the economic group and Washtenaw County companies in 2016. Business professionals and economic leaders came together in the university's Student Center Monday, April 24, and first heard from Cynthia Wilbanks, chair of Ann Arbor SPARK 's Board of Directors, who went through some of the 2016 numbers the organization compiled: Those numbers, Wilbanks said, are "seedlings of opportunities for economic growth" and noted she was particularly pleased to see economic investments in eastern Washtenaw County.

