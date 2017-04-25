Police say man fatally shot woman the...

Police say man fatally shot woman then took 'wad of cash' to casino

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: MLive.com

Police accuse an Ypsilanti Township man of fatally shooting a 32-old-woman, stealing her money and then appearing hours later in a Detroit casino with thousands of dollars in his possession. The details are contained in court records in the case of 47-year-old Darrick Duffin, who is charged with felony murder, open murder, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Nina Battle .

