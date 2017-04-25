Police say man fatally shot woman then took 'wad of cash' to casino
Police accuse an Ypsilanti Township man of fatally shooting a 32-old-woman, stealing her money and then appearing hours later in a Detroit casino with thousands of dollars in his possession. The details are contained in court records in the case of 47-year-old Darrick Duffin, who is charged with felony murder, open murder, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Nina Battle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|The Big Phart
|8
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC