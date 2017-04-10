Police recover Carr family hard drive...

Police recover Carr family hard drives, arrest 2

Police say they have arrested two people in connection to the Carr family home invasion and recovered the stolen hard drives that contained pictures and videos of the late Chad Carr. The term "Chad Tough" became a household phrase while the little boy, grandson of former Michigan Football Coach Lloyd Carr, battled an inoperable brain tumor.

