Police in Washtenaw County to patrol high-crash roundabouts

2 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The county sheriff's office, state police and police agencies in Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township plan to make traffic stops in the county west of Detroit and pass out information educating drivers on how to use roundabouts. The effort starts Tuesday and is expected to run through May 1. Its goal is to reduce crashes at 18 roundabouts.

