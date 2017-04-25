Police arrest 21-year-old Ypsilanti m...

Police arrest 21-year-old Ypsilanti man after double shooting

Sunday Apr 9

Police have arrested a 21-year-old Ypsilanti man they believe was involved in a double shooting late Friday, April 7 in Ypsilanti Township. Shortly before midnight Friday, Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies responded to Mary Catherine Street and Nash Avenue in the West Willow neighborhood for a report of shots fired, said Lt.

