Pair of swans seen at pond near Ann Arbor where bird family was killed

A pair of swans has taken up residence in a pond west of Ann Arbor near where a driver deliberately ran over and killed an adult and four cygnets last year. On Wednesday, April 12, two trumpeter swans swam and fed in the marshy pond at Parker and Scio Church roads in Freedom Township.

