Michigan Strategic Fund pledges $15 million to autonomous vehicle test site

Wednesday Apr 26

The Michigan Strategic Fund has pledged an additional $15 million to see the autonomous and connected vehicle research facility in Washtenaw County reach the next stage in development. The American Center for Mobility 's testing facility in Ypsilanti Township was the recent subject of discussion at the Michigan Strategic Fund's board meeting, during which an additional $15 million in funding was approved to finish up the first phase of construction.

