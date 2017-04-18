MDOT hosting open house on upcoming US-12 and Wiard Road construction in Ypsilanti Township

WHAT: An open house-style meeting to inform the public on the upcoming construction on US-12 between Gates and Ecorse roads, and on Wiard Road between Tyler Road and US-12 in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. There will be formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:30 7:30 p.m. Ypsilanti Community Utility Authority 2777 State Road Ypsilanti Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.

