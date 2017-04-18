MDOT hosting open house on upcoming U...

MDOT hosting open house on upcoming US-12 and Wiard Road construction in Ypsilanti Township

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: State of Michigan

WHAT: An open house-style meeting to inform the public on the upcoming construction on US-12 between Gates and Ecorse roads, and on Wiard Road between Tyler Road and US-12 in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. There will be formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:30 7:30 p.m. Ypsilanti Community Utility Authority 2777 State Road Ypsilanti Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC