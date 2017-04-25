K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony To Honor Al...

K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony To Honor All Dogs That Protect and Serve

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The K-9's that have long protected and served the country will be honored at an event in South Lyon later this month. Michigan's 4th annual K-9 Veterans Day will be recognized at the Michigan War Dog Memorial and Cemetery on Saturday, April 22nd.

