Respondent, minor Taylor Anne Killich, appeals as of right the trial court order dismissing a petition against her for poisoning food, drink, medicine, or water supply, MCL 750.436 , an offense punishable by imprisonment for fifteen years, a fine of $10,000, or both, and denying her motion to waive a previously ordered $100 probation supervision fee. We vacate and remand.

