Woman found dead in Ypsilanti Twp. apartment
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies say the 32-year-old woman died from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment at the Fairway Trails apartment complex on Hewitt.
