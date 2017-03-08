Woman found dead in Ypsilanti Twp. ap...

Woman found dead in Ypsilanti Twp. apartment

Monday Mar 6 Read more: WXYZ

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies say the 32-year-old woman died from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment at the Fairway Trails apartment complex on Hewitt.

