Windstorm closes some hotels, fills others to capacity in Washtenaw
Widespread power outages across Washtenaw County that began on Wednesday, March 8, are forcing some residents to check into hotels and look for hot meals away from home. High winds, some as strong as nearly 70 miles per hour, also closed some schools and businesses in the Ann Arbor area on Thursday as DTE Energy crews work to repair power lines and enlist the help of crews from other states.
