Wayne County has nation's No. 2 large...

Wayne County has nation's No. 2 largest population decline, according to new census data

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Metro Times

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2016 population estimates today. According to the report, Wayne County had the second-highest population loss in the county, with a loss of 7,696.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washtenaw County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man on drugs rips off part of his penis (Jun '13) Jan '17 The Big Phart 8
Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ... Oct '16 William 2
News Family of swans run over in Scio Township (Aug '16) Aug '16 TB Tecumseh 2
News 7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 2
News U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13) Feb '15 Darren 8
News Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11) Aug '14 serenity16 3
News Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kelly Lite 1
See all Washtenaw County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washtenaw County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC