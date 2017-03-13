Walberg tells protesters he'll fight ...

Walberg tells protesters he'll fight Trump's Great Lakes funding cuts

Saturday Mar 11

Amid accusations that he's not listening to some of his constituents, U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg met face to face with members of Indivisible Dexter, an activist group resisting Donald Trump's agenda. After speaking to a men's group at Dexter United Methodist Church during a breakfast Saturday morning, March 11, the Republican congressman stepped outside the church and spoke with a large group of protesters.

